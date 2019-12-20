Hoof ruts on trail
Editor:
Last week someone road a horse around the Pine trailhead area just after the snow melted, and now we have 5-inch deep hoof ruts in the mud that make it very difficult to hike or run.
Please keep the horses off the trails until the ground hardens up.
Jeff Stringham, Pine
