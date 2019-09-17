Hope recall fails
Editor:
It is so sad to see this ridiculous recall effort on our mayor and city council members.
The voters in this town finally took steps to get rid of the “good ole boy” mentality that has permeated so many government departments for such a long time. We actually have a mayor now that is holding people accountable for their job performances — wow, what a refreshing change! But now this uproar because he had the audacity to fire the town manager who was being paid $144,000 a year and NOT doing his job.
I was so impressed by this town after the election for seeing through the usual town politics and voting for some changes.
For the sake of this town, I truly hope the recall effort fails.
Lori Kaeseberg, Payson
