Editor:
Why is it so difficult for some folks to do a simple thing we ask of our pre-schoolers — play fair? Yes, I know this is a hotly contested election. Yes, many of us are highly invested in the outcome. Yes, we have our favorite candidates and often place signs around and about promoting them. Yes, signs.
I have three locations in Payson where I post signs of my favorite candidates. After all of the sign-disappearing shenanigans related to the city elections in August, I keep an eye on them. Yesterday only one of my three Biden signs remained. I found one cast in the dust and bent. The other one disappeared.
Really? This is on the heels of numerous other reports about missing Biden signs, and Pat Edelen-Smith’s letter to the editor in the Sept. 25 Roundup. Pat recounted a similar situation in which four times her Felicia French sign was removed.
Yes, you may not support my candidates and I may not support yours. But the essence of a democratic nation is the freedom to express our political opinions, as long as we don’t infringe on the freedom of others to do the same. Leave the signs alone already.
Lynnette Brouwer, chair, Gila County Democratic Party
That's a shame for sure.
I've done a quick survey driving around town, and judging solely on signs here's how the election is going to turn out:
1. Trump
2. Garage Sale
3. For Rent
4. Biden
That's my scientific analysis.
Jack
