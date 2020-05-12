Editor:
It’s no secret that internet speed and reliability is extremely poor in Rim Country. Even so, our providers continue to charge us premium prices, do not rebate when the service is down and woe to anyone who doesn’t pay their expensive monthly subscription.
There has been much talk about broadband arriving at some nebulous date in the future, but only to government, libraries, schools, hospitals and retail business. It has been stated that private citizens will have to pay up to $3,000 per household for a hookup IN ADDITION to the already high monthly subscription.
Am I the only one who wonders how they are allowed to get away with this? Talk about pathetic customer service.
John Hesterman, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!