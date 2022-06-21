How is that fair?

Many research hours were spent by Verde Glen board members and committees to educate the Verde Glen community of the pros and cons of becoming a DWID. Countless virtual meetings, in person gatherings and emails were how the information was shared. Our president, Bill Remy, did an excellent job of continuously keeping the community informed of the progress and steps taken to acquire this much needed transition. He invited two water authorities to speak at an in-person meeting, leaving everyone in agreement to move forward with the DWID — or not. Everyone had ample opportunity to make an educated decision on which direction to choose. No one was pressured to vote a certain way. Simply sign and return your signature page or don’t return the signature page for a no vote. The majority of the community voted YES.
Unfortunately, there has been friction in our community for quite some time. A small fraction that has had issues with some of their neighbors placed a stick in the spokes and somehow stopped our much needed solution to improve our community water system.
The lawsuit that Dennis Bassi alluded to was a Declaratory Action to determine the ownership of the water company. After tens or thousand of dollars spent on attorney fees, the board, plaintiffs and defendants AGREED to keep the suit active until the DWID was approved.
Then, much to our surprise, Mr. Bassi, an attorney himself, submitted a letter to the Gila County Board of Supervisors regarding issues that didn’t even pertain to our petition for a DWID. The supervisor in our district voted YES to accept our petition, but with no explanation at all, the other two supervisors voted no. Why?
How is it fair that one or two people who don’t even live full-time in our community can stop an entire community from receiving over $1,000,000 of improvements to our 50+ year old water system just because they are disgruntled? With all the water issues in Arizona, this beautiful little mountain community is trying to conserve our water, keep it clean and healthy for all the residents. The majority wanted this. It doesn’t make sense. Reminds me of the Pine/Strawberry situation. We are left to being assessed thousands of dollars to repair and update our water system.
