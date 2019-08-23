How much longer must we endure?
Editor:
This Jew is not uninformed and disloyal because of my political affiliation. The presidential foot has again been inserted into the presidential mouth fomenting more division and vulgarity.
How much longer must we endure the insanity that is the leader of the free world?
Richard Hunt, Payson
