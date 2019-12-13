Editor:
Universal Declaration of Human Rights:
Article 12 – “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation.” No one has the right to intrude in your private life or to interfere with your home or family. No one has the right to attack your good name. The law protects you against such interference.
Article 18 – “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” You have the right to hold views on any issue you like without fear of punishment or censure or retaliation.
Article 19 – “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression.” You have the right to tell people your opinion. You should be able to express your views, however unpopular, without fear of punishment, censure or retaliation.
Article 30 – “Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying ... any right to engage in any activity ... aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth.” There is nothing in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that justifies any person, group or state doing anything that undermines the rights to which we are all entitled.
I think all Payson readers during this holiday and political season need to pause and read the next one three times and apply it.
Article 29 – “Everyone has duties to the community.” We all have a responsibility to the people around us, and we can only develop fully as individuals by taking care of each other.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
