Editor:
Having just returned from getting a few items at Walmart, I am unsettled by what a clerk shared with me.
Apparently on Friday and Saturday it was sheer pandemonium. Aside from the panicked, stockpiling behaviors, there was also a loss of basic humanity. She revealed that an employee was slapped in the face by a customer because the shelves were out of an item.
In addition, people were barging into the back storage area to get what they wanted with blatant disregard to being asked to wait outside for employees to retrieve items.
It seemed there may have been more incidences, but a self checkout register opened and I was hastily moved along to keep the line moving. The gentleman behind me darkly stated “This is where things are headed.” Such an ominous feel to things.
As I sit here reflecting on the empty shelves and rash behaviors I am left wondering when our sense of humanity will overcome our sense of panic. Don’t get me wrong, it is certainly within one’s rights to prepare in times like this, but is taking more than you need worth leaving someone without?
Janet Berchick, Payson
