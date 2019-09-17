Hunters applaud opening new land
Editor:
New wildlife refuge areas may soon be open to the public, much to the environmentalists’ objections.
Some areas down in the southern part of the state have been closed for decades. This closure has caused hunters to be forced to hunt in the same areas for years, causing them to be hunted out.
We have a lot of out of state quail hunters now, as their states have been getting too much pressure, so they are looking for new places to hunt.
The new opening of land here will allow hunters to spread out and not put so much pressure on the same land year after year. The cattle people know that you rotate your pastures to avoid overgrazing, same goes for hunting.
Hunters applaud the opening of new land to hunt. Limits are still the same, so there will be no downside to the openings.
Dell Owens, Payson
