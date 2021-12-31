Even with the economy on the rebound, the pandemic has already done so much damage on small business, impacting everything from consumer demand to the global supply chain.
Many local businesses haven’t been able to weather the storm, and now the ones that have managed to keep their doors open face an even bigger threat from elected officials who should be working to make things better, not worse.
Some Democratic lawmakers in Washington are trying desperately to pass harmful policies that could destroy Arizona businesses. Policies like massive fines in the tens of thousands of dollars for local businesses found to be in violation of federal labor laws, even if the violation is so minor that it has no real bearing on working conditions! Given everything we have been through over the past nearly two years now, this could be the nail in the coffin for many Arizona businesses.
These fines were plucked straight out of the failed Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act — radically pro-union legislation that couldn’t even garner the support of all Senate Democrats. Fortunately, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have been two voices of reason in the Democratic Party throughout all this. Neither signed onto the PRO Act as co-sponsors. I hope they both recognize the damage that these penalties would cause for local businesses and help ensure they are not included in the final budget bill that Congress passes.
