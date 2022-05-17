I keep wanting to holster my poison pen, then (a letter) appears like that submitted by Mike Quinn in the May 10th edition of the Roundup titled Republicans. Even if every position he sited were true, which none of them are, it takes a mountain of hutzpah to condemn anything the Republicans do or have done considering the chaos foisted upon Americans by the current administration. It’s easy to regurgitate the left’s talking heads. Too bad his contentions are not based on research and facts, those pesky things that keep sabotaging the arguments of Dems.
MQ was correct about some of our “cult” issues, however, I don’t see exposing socialism for what it is, the belief in the Second Amendment, or the concern over the border invasion as pejorative. These issues really do “stir” the faithful and rightfully so.
Another favorite of Dems is the accusatory Republican deference to the wealthy, e.g., “tax breaks for the rich.” This is an example of hearing lies often enough to make you repeat them as though they are facts. This, from not a conservative outlet, Yahoo News: “the effects of tax credits and other reforms to the tax code, shows that filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $15,000 to $50,000 enjoyed an average tax cut of 16% to 26% in 2018, the first year Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect and the most recent year for which data is available. Filers who earned $50,000 to $100,000 received a tax break of about 15% to 17%, and those earning $100,000 to $500,000 in adjusted gross income saw their personal income taxes cut by around 11% to 13%. By comparison, no income group with an AGI of at least $500,000 received an average tax cut exceeding 9%, and the average tax cut for brackets starting at $1 million was less than 6%.”
Mr. Quinn and others of his ilk think that they are on the moral high ground when talking about minimum wage, health care, and affordable education. It’s shortsighted not to see the folly in supporting hand outs or subsidies for all their pet projects. They don’t see that the cost of everything and taxes go up to support these things.
Last point; we have lots of gay conservatives and we embrace their allegiance to conservative principles. Libs hate that!
