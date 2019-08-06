Hwy. 87 crossing is lethal
Editor:
The fatal motorcycle wreck on the Beeline occurred on Saturday, July 13, 2019. I passed it driving southbound.
On Monday, July 8, I went shooting at the Jim Jones range with a friend. I was on the passenger side of his vehicle and the grass was so high, that we could not see the fast, northbound, high-speed traffic without pulling out into the highway and even then, taking a chance at crossing over, to enter the Jim Jones range.
On Monday July 15, (after the fatality) I took my son and grandson shooting. ADOT had mowed the grass. I don’t know when they got out and mowed the grass, but if it was after the accident on July 13 where the motorcyclist got T-boned by a vehicle crossing the road there, I would think the family of the motorcyclist has grounds for a big lawsuit.
Even if the mowing occurred before the fatality, that crossing is lethal if you cannot clearly see the northbound traffic. And it is a frequent and highly used crossing and the only suitable way to enter the Jim Jones range. Even with caution and a clear line-of-sight, turning left into the range is a high-skill driving maneuver.
Stephen Cantrill, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!