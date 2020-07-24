Editor:
The impeached head of the Republican Party has used the most vile, vulgar and disgusting language to describe world leaders, America’s mayors, governors, and senators, military families and military members but “Toxic Tom” has Payson’s members outraged? Epic hypocrisy on full display.
Deborah Paulk, Payson
