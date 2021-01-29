Editor:
Well, I hope you Biden voters are happy! In his first two days, the senile old man signed 17 executive orders, written by George Soros, that Biden did not read, that destroyed our energy independence, destroyed over 70,000 good paying union construction jobs, opened the border to thousands of illegal aliens, who will compete with Americans for the low-skilled jobs, now to be overpriced at $15 per hour. And that is just for starters.
Let me know how you like it when you do not have a job, and a loaf of bread costs $1,000. That is what you voted for!
Dale Oestmann, Pine
(1) comment
Oh Dale, once again it appears that you have lost your mind...
And I cannot understand why the Roundup publishes such trash.
George Soros wrote the executive orders that Biden signed without reading?
OMG.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!