I want our money back
Editor:
On Thursday Aug. 20, the mayor formed the subcommittee for review of past capital improvement projects. Then funded it with $25,000 of our hard earned tax dollars.
Agenda:
“Motion to approve members Mayor Tom Morrissey, Council Member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, and Council Member Jim Ferris to the Mayor’s Subcommittee for Review of Past Capital Improvement Projects with a budget not to exceed twenty-five thousand dollars to come from the Council Contingency Funds. “
Town code regarding town committee authority 33.03 specifically states:
(D) No board, committee or commission shall incur debts, make any purchases or enter into any contracts binding the town.
(E) No board, committee, or commission shall receive any funds.
I want our hard-earned taxpayers dollars returned to the Council Contingency Fund.
I would think our elected officials should be at minimum aware of legal authorities adopted by the voters to protect us from use of funds and should be held accountable.
What is the limit to this behavior? Can the mayor and the town council form a committee and fund it with the entire town assets? I think we need a committee to investigate the subcommittee.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
(2) comments
Typical Good 'Ol Boy misinformation and intentional obfuscation. As to the Town Code, it is important to actually look at the Code without the twisting of the "outs".
Town Code 33.01: (A) The Council may create such boards, committees, and commissions, standing or special, as it deems necessary. In addition, the Council may provide any aid and assistance from the administrative staff of the town to any committee, board, or commission as may be necessary or appropriate.
33.03 is written to establish that the Board or Commission cannot on its own do the following: (D) No board, committee or commission shall incur debts, make any purchases or enter into any contracts binding the town. That section limiting the actions of the Board or Committee does NOT impinge on the authority of the City Council to do so by Council action. If you are saying that the Town Council does not have the authority to such items, there is no need for a town council regardless of its membership.
Misinformation, thy name is the Recall Cabal in all of its ramifications and personages. Does anyone wonder why there is the need for a committee to check out the actions of the former leaders with such a sorry record of misleading the public on the basics.
PS: Tell Jack, Chris, Craig, Kenny, etc that this dog will not hunt either. Stop embarrassing yourself by letting them put you out on a suicide mission while they hide in the shadows.
And the town's citizens want their hard earned tax dollars back, that have been squandered over the past two decades also! Perhaps, just perhaps we may find out where all the money has gone. And perhaps, we will discover why Payspn't tax rate is in the upper 90% of the State of Arizona's rate, with little to nothing to show for it! Find those skeletons!
