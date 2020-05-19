Editor:
I’d like to say this president is always well spoken, but I can’t.
I’d like to say this president is always sensitive, but I can’t.
I’d like to say this president is always gracious and humble, but I can’t.
I’d like to say this president is always well mannered, but I can’t.
I’d like to say this president is perfect and infallible, but I can’t.
I’d like to say a lot of things about this president that I can’t.
But what I can say is he is unquestionably a leader, a man who refuses to shy away from adversity or attack, a man who is not afraid to reach for the seemingly impossible, in the midst of so much adversity, with the faith that it can happen, and then actually do it!
A lesser man would have crumbled. In fact, they have, with a fraction of the resistance and hate filled attacks.
And, what I can say, is that I have never in my life seen a president with so much patriotism, who accomplished so much, which has benefited so many, in such an unreasonably short period of time. And I have never been more proud to call him my president!
I pray and trust that he will continue to steer our country in the direction our forefathers envisioned, and the ideals our brave military men and woman have fought to protect.
I pray for his shortcomings, as I pray for all our own, and celebrate his remarkable achievements.
Thank you Mr. President for stepping up at a time when your country needed you the most.
God bless you President Trump.
Beverly Furst, Payson
