Editor:
I read with dismay that the council has again voted against a rezoning request that has met all the requirements of the general plan and went through all the necessary steps the city requires to rezone a property.
Ms. Tubbs stated she didn’t believe people knew what they were voting for ... well ... that is not an excuse, and anyone claiming they voted for something without understanding its ramifications should only look in the mirror as to the source of the problem. That same ignorance should not provide the council any cover for voting against its own general plan, the council clearly should know what is in the general plan and actively support it, your broader constituency did.
Finally, the comment that people who buy a property expect everything around them to remain the same is unfortunate, unrealistic and is a no-growth philosophy. If you truly want no changes in your immediate environment, you should ensure that your property is in the middle of the specified zoning versus the edge where changes might most likely occur.
James Zorn, Payson
(0) comments
