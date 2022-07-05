Re: Your response to my letter about the Second Amendment in which I cited numerous writings of the Founders regarding the “arms” this Amendment protects for “the people” to bear without infringement.
What I didn’t cite were the many other weapons which existed at the time of the Revolution, and with which the well educated authors and signers of the Bill of Rights were certainly familiar.
You painstakingly describe single-shot muskets and flintlock pistols, and claim these were the only weapons used by the Revolutionaries, and that the colonists “never heard of AR-15s or automatics with magazines holding many many rounds that can be fired in a minute.”
Obviously AR-15s and modern automatics didn’t exist then, but many repeating guns did; the authors of the Second Amendment would have been well aware of all of these: Belton repeating flintlock, conceived in Philadelphia, Puckle gun, patented in 1718, called a “machine gun” in a 1722 ship manifest, Girandoni rifle with a lethal combat range of 150 yards or more, the musket Modele 1777, which could fire 3 volleys per minute, and Pepper-box revolver, which could fire multiple shots.
Researchers also know that .67-caliber rifles that could fire 16 stacked charges of gun powder and a ball in rapid “Roman candle” fashion were available as early as 1690.
The argument that the Second Amendment was on one hand relevant only to a civil force to oppose government, but that it somehow exempts repeating rifles and similar weapons possessed by governments is therefore specious. If the Amendment was written for a civil force — the militia as defined by Founder George Mason as “the whole people except for a few public officials” — that force (including all able-bodied men) would have had access to any and all weapons regularly in use by the government. The Amendment was written by learned men who had just overthrown a tyrannical government, and who worried about the powers of the new federal government the Constitution had created — obviously, to many of us, with good reason.
You claim the Second Amendment strictly protects only guns available in 1791, the same year the First Amendment was ratified. To be consistent, you should be permitted to write your First Amendment-protected letters with only those tools available in 1791: a quill pen dipped in handmade ink, parchment or handmade paper, and the light of a candle or a whale-oil lamp.
(1) comment
I could uses a quill, ink and parchment to write this letter - I could even use the pony express to send this letter to the editor. But I did like you - and used a computer. And that is the point - it got to the editor faster - like the speed of light! And so do the bullets out of a AR 15 assault rifle compared to a musket.
Really....... you equate a gun that could fire 3 volleys a minute to a gun that can fire 3 bullets a second? A rare repeating gun in the 1770's to the 20 million AR 15 assault rifles in the US today? And the writers of the 2nd Ammendment took all of this into account? That is specious.
Maybe you should research the SCOTUS Heller decision on the 2nd Ammendment that upheld that private citizens cannot own a tank or a rocket launcher or machine guns and many other things that are a danger to the well-being of society- why do you think that is? It has nothing to do with infringement of individual liberty, but a protection of society and the individuals in the society as a whole. Since there are more guns owned in the county than there are people - I guess I'll ask - how many more guns and how much more access to guns do we need?
The wise founders knew about slavery too, but didn't have anything in the Constitution outlawing it. This is one example - there are many. Prohibition was an Ammendment - until it wasn't- with another Ammendment. There are alot more Ammendments than ten.
The Constitution (and Ammendments) is a living document - please do not believe it is all knowing, complete and static....
A ex-life member of the NRA
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!