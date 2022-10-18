Editor:

I am submitting this letter to the editor to be printed to let the good, honest, law-abiding people know that myself and my wife came to this great country legally. We did not walk across the southern border to be given free phones, computers, shoes, clothing and a free bus or airplane ticket to wherever we wanted within the United States.

