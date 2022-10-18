I am submitting this letter to the editor to be printed to let the good, honest, law-abiding people know that myself and my wife came to this great country legally. We did not walk across the southern border to be given free phones, computers, shoes, clothing and a free bus or airplane ticket to wherever we wanted within the United States.
FACT: It cost us approximately $8,000 each. We also had to prove that we had enough money to support ourselves and not be a burden on the state. I also had a job sponsor.
FACT: It took almost eight years of our lives of forms and paperwork, most of which was duplicates, to get the OK to come to the U.S.
FACT: Once we got here we could NOT VOTE, or even TOUCH A GUN, for fear of being deported back to the UK.
FACT: It cost us $500 each to get our citizenship.
FACT: Am I pissed about the illegals streaming across the border and all the handouts they are getting? You bet I am.
If Biden can give out all the freebies to illegals and forgive student loans, then surely he can refund all LEGAL immigrants to this country the monies they had to pay out to get here, and become citizens.
We came to the U.S. from the UK, which, at that time, was becoming a Socialist country, to get away from big government dictators and handouts to unemployed people. WE worked 24/7 to ensure that we had a reasonably good life, but were not able to go to the pub every night like our unemployed friends, who actually expected us to supply them with drinks and food if we went to the pub to socialise.
Wake up Americans this is happening here, it starts slowly and then takes over and becomes Communism. One day you’ll all wake up and wonder where your freedom has gone.
We had a friend visit us from Virginia who was shocked speechless when he saw, on Fox News, all the illegals crossing the border, as it was not being televised in Virginia. So how many other people in non-border states are aware of what is happening. Or do they believe the lies being told that the border is NOT open and the illegals crossing are all innocent people, who deserve to come here.
