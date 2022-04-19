Editor:

Imagine Trump in office and Putin started his war. Of course, that would never have happened because Trump was a strong leader.

For arguments sake, let’s say it did happen. Ukraine asks for the Polish jets like they did with our current senile leader, Trump says no, and the progressives, lefties and media go nuts. We would be hearing “Russia-Russia-Russia” again and that Trump is in bed with Putin.

Amazing what those same people allow our current leader to get away with without saying a word. Biden is SUCH a loser. Been to the gas station or grocery store lately? His “green” platform is hurting many people. Go to the Arabs for more oil? How stupid Biden, open the Keystone pipeline and allow drilling to start again and watch how fast prices come down. Silly man that should be impeached.

Bob Stampf, Payson

Tags

Recommended for you

(6) comments

JackHandy
Jack Handy

p.s. some of the sheep will be along shortly to tell us what a great job Creepy Joe is doing and how this is all Trump's fault. 3, 2, 1,... and go!

Jack

Report Add Reply
JackHandy
Jack Handy

Right to the name calling we go. Baaaa!

Jack

Report Add Reply
JackHandy
Jack Handy

Bob,

Imagine if it was Don, Jr's laptop. Think it might have received me than 15 minutes of coverage in the last 18 months? The double standard is unreal. Elon and the board of Twitter tell us all we need to know. The fix is in. They don't want freedom of speech at any cost.

Jack

Report Add Reply
browns
Ted Paulk

Imagine if Jarod Kushner had taken $2 Billion from the Saudi leader who butchered Khashoggi!

Oh, wait...

Report Add Reply
browns
Ted Paulk

Imagine if Don Jr and Eric set up two fake charities; one supposedly supporting disabled veterans, and one supposedly supporting Sick Children, taking in more than $4 million. Imagine they were found guilty and were fined $3 million...

Imagine Don Jr and Eric still netted $1 million for these "imagined" Crimes

Imagine...

Imagine a Fake University...called Trump University.

Imagine..

Report Add Reply
JackHandy
Jack Handy

Imagine if any of the Trumps paid even the slightest bit of rent for the space they occupy in your head.

Jack

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.