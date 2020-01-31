Editor:
It’s funny how this impeachment trial of President, Donald J. Trump is likened to watching an episode of the Three Stooges in Washington, DC. That’s fictional. However, I’m dumbfounded at how a few wannabe do- gooder Democrats (Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff) for the most part have bullied the true good Democrats in our U.S. Congress to vote for impeachment when in fact there is no impeachable criteria committed by this MAGA president.
Somehow I can see how easy it was for the so-called Rev. Jim Jones to convince his followers to commit mass suicide. Watching the pathetic looking congressional (pallbearer) officials marching the impeachment articles to the U.S. Senate today (1/15/2020) was a somber looking moment. What a waste of our precious tax dollars that is being used by a few clowns to take down a great president and abuse our United States Constitution, simply to disgracefully (like an assassin) mark their moment in history.
Daniel Neuenfeldt, Payson
