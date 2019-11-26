Editor:
After listening to the impeachment hearings daily, one VERY frightening point has become clear to me. Our current government is very similar to the relationship between the government in Russia and the oligarchs. What we have operating in Washington are people like Giuliani and his thugs exerting unprecedented influence on our government, much like the Russian system! I AM HORRIFIED BY THIS!
At the same time, we have people like our ambassadors who are willing to tell the truth at great personal and professional peril because it is the right thing to do.
Virginia Sparks, Payson
(1) comment
Your letter encapsulates the problems inherent within our federal bureaucracy and media propaganda.
Your extremely skewed perspective of where the problem lies of individuals overstepping their authority and many times violating the Constitution and laws is astonishing.
You seem to forget or refuse to give validity to the creation of processes that remind one of socialist/communist governments. You do not mention the Fusion GPS fake Russia hoax funded by the DNC and HRC groups that is now facing criminal indictments, You do not mention the January 3, 2017 (weeks before Pes Trump took office) statement of the hoax blower attorney that "the coup is started, the impeachment will follow.".
You fail to mention the Strzoc/Page/Comey/McCabe treasonous actions to overturn the 2016 election.
You fail to mention the Biden bribery with $1 billion of tax dollars to force the firing of the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.
You fail to mention that Pentagon and State Department employees were under the impression that they set policy instead of implementing policy as determined by their bosses.
I could go on for a dozen other specific instances that you conveniently ignore from your biased perspective while calling those who are trying to clean up the swamp thugs.
December 9 - 11 will shed more light on where the cancer resides against our Constitution and form of government without the filter of the translations of the deep state and left wingtip media.
