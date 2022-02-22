Editor:

I stopped at the Department of Motor Vehicles office here in Payson yesterday.

I took a number and was 10th in line so it took a little time to be served. As I waited I couldn’t help but overhear the three employees assisting their customers.

These people were so efficient and helpful that I couldn’t help but comment on their professionalism when my turn came.

I just wanted to say thank you to these people at the DMV.

It’s refreshing to have a good experience during these trying times.

Ted Paulk, Payson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.