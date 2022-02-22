Impressed by DMV employees Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:I stopped at the Department of Motor Vehicles office here in Payson yesterday.I took a number and was 10th in line so it took a little time to be served. As I waited I couldn’t help but overhear the three employees assisting their customers.These people were so efficient and helpful that I couldn’t help but comment on their professionalism when my turn came. I just wanted to say thank you to these people at the DMV.It's refreshing to have a good experience during these trying times.Ted Paulk, Payson 