During the time of slavery in the South the slaves were not allowed to learn to read or write. The masters realized education could lead to problems with the people they wished to dominate. As a nation we have come full circle. People are allowed to read and write whatever they wish, but what if you could con people into reading and writing nonsensical material? Alex Jones the famous liar who was recently busted and ordered by the courts to pay almost a billion dollars in damages for the pain his lying created for the parents of the children killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Lying and misleading people has become big business. Fox News has turned ignorance into gold, and Donald Trump has shown you can fool 71 million people more than once with the Big Lie. Slaves had no choice about being kept ignorant. Modern people have access to real, truthful, researched information, but too many people choose the simple explanation, the conspiracy theory, or the most convenient deception.
Can you bring a country down with lies? Russia has realized how potent lying can be. Sadly the Republican Party has given up on the truth. Winning at any cost is now the standard. An ex football hero is running as a Republican for the Senate. Herschel Walker’s lying about the abortion he provided for a girlfriend has caused him problems. Republicans have rushed to his side to bolster his lying. Donald Trump told the Big Lie. The January 6th hearings have detailed the corruption of Trump’s lie, but free men and women refuse to avail themselves of the truth. Instead they refuse to watch the hearings, vote Liz Cheney out of office for telling the truth, and buy into the fake news scenario. What have we become?
While the Republican Party advocates dumbing down our students with school vouchers, and attacks on school boards, China has become number one in education. Meanwhile the United States ranks 28th, and is going downhill as Republicans attack our school system. Decent school board members, and teachers have become intimidated by right-wing radicals who want to turn education into propaganda. The Bible says “ Know the truth, and the Truth will set you free”. The Truth is Donald Trump lost the election. If you choose to be imprisoned by ignorance it is the worst choice you ever made.
