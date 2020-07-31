Editor:
In the July 24, 2020 edition of the Roundup, Pete Aleshire penned an article on Gila County Republican Party’s concerns about many misconduct issues arising out of the Wendy Rogers campaign against incumbent Senator Sylvia Allen.
One of which is related to whether Rogers is a lawful resident in Coconino County and eligible to run for a senate seat in legislative district 6. It’s unfortunate that in his article, Aleshire inferred that I too tried to defraud the voting public during my previous run for the Arizona House of Representatives. Aleshire has published such accusations in past editions of the Roundup.
Following the 2010 census and resulting legislative redistricting, and to continue representing Payson, my late husband and I decided to put our home in Safford, Ariz. on the market and purchase property in Payson. That happened to be during the housing market crash, following the Great Recession. The mortgage was greater than the market value, we didn’t sell the property. During that period, I rented property in Payson and still rent an apartment. Rogers has not placed her home on the market.
I’m currently a candidate again for the House of Representatives. I can assure all voters that I am very involved in our community. I’m a legal resident of Payson and Arizona legislative district 6.
Brenda Barton, Payson
