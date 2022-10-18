There are inaccuracies in Metzger’s recent rebuttal to Hershberger’s earlier letter that need to be addressed. As stated, the Founding Fathers did not use the word “democracy,” nor should they have used it because they agreed that only white, male, landowners like themselves should be allowed to vote. Fortunately, Americans kept working toward a more perfect union and in the past two centuries made amendments to the Constitution that gave men of color and subsequently women the right to vote. The fact that all citizens now have this right and that every vote is counted to declare and certify winners of elections should be a comfort to all. Unfortunately, the hard right followers of Donald Trump don’t share this view.
As for the current administration and Democrats taking away rights: They certainly have not taken away freedom of speech and press as our letters to the editor attest. As to the right of assembly, perhaps Mr. Metzger thinks that halting the insurrection at the Capitol took away the right to PEACEABLE ASSEMBLE. Remember, the attack occurred during Trump’s administration, not President Biden’s.
Relative to the constitutional right to keep and bear arms, Democrats have, indeed, proposed limiting military style assault weapons to the military. This administration has not put forth any legislation to deny citizens the right to own and use rifles, shotguns, or handguns for hunting or personal protection.
In regards to “searches and seizures, due process of law, state rights, etc.,” perhaps Mr. Metzger should forgo the hyperbole: “When these rights are taken away” — can he state specifics? It’s now a well known fact that the conservative majority on the current Supreme Court did, in fact, take away a woman’s right to choose as established in the earlier Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.
I agree that the drift toward totalitarianism in America lies in the hands of the Trump-led radical right wing of the Republican Party that would disregard the will of the voters and reinstall Donald Trump as president.
Frankly, the rest of Mr. Metzger’s uncontrolled name calling, innuendos, and falsehoods about Democrats as lap dogs for Biden, Kelly’s ties to China, WOKE policies, runaway inflation, and open borders are so unfounded as not to warrant further rebuttal.
