There are inaccuracies in Metzger’s recent rebuttal to Hershberger’s earlier letter that need to be addressed. As stated, the Founding Fathers did not use the word “democracy,” nor should they have used it because they agreed that only white, male, landowners like themselves should be allowed to vote. Fortunately, Americans kept working toward a more perfect union and in the past two centuries made amendments to the Constitution that gave men of color and subsequently women the right to vote. The fact that all citizens now have this right and that every vote is counted to declare and certify winners of elections should be a comfort to all. Unfortunately, the hard right followers of Donald Trump don’t share this view.

