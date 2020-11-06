Editor:
I have only lived in Payson a few months (like many other people I meet every day), but I strongly feel the caring and loving hearts in the community. I have followed the progress of the splash pad, this year’s closure of the Rumsey outdoor pool, and I read in the Roundup the needs of the Payson Elite Athletics and the PHS Swim Club.
Payson does need an indoor pool for everyone. Even though I don’t swim myself, I feel the real need here for all citizens of Payson in addition to the PHS Swim Club.
The GoFundMe for Payson Elite Athletics is asking for donations; however the small amount requested appears to just cover fees for the Tonto Apache Gym pool. The town needs a larger platform.
I know there are many newcomers here, who had reasons to move here, one of them being the love of a small town and the feelings of problem solving and giving to help achieve a goal. Perhaps, a more specific and better publicized GoFundMe for a new pool; also, our mayor and (town councilors) and others can find funding, even the “old school” donation boxes in businesses. I would like to see an organized effort to accomplish this.
People are generous and giving and with the help of our elected officials and community efforts, this can and should be accomplished. This will make Payson an even better town than what it already is.
Sharon Arnst, Payson
