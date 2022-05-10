I see that the Roundup has now acknowledged the official Biden administration inflation rate of 8.9%.
Certainly, that is bad enough, especially when compared to the inflation rate during the previous administration, which averaged less than 2.5%.
However, many of us suspect that the current inflation rate is much higher than 8.9%. Case in point at our local Walmart:
For almost 3 years, the price of Wagyu burgers was $4.96 per pound. Recently it jumped to $6.96 per pound – a 40% increase. A box of five dozen eggs used to cost $6.96. Yesterday I paid $14.00 – a 100% increase.
Food costs across the board are expected to continue to rise, with a warning of global food shortages coming from President Biden last month.
Before Joe Biden shut down the XL Pipeline local gas prices were around $2.50 per gallon. Now they are $4.49 – an 80% increase. I recently drove to Lancaster, CA, and back. California gas prices were around $5.59 per gallon. According to AAA, the cost to fill an average 300-gallon commercial truck tank averaged $899 a year ago; today it averages $1,425 – a 63% increase.
New car prices in January 2022 were 12.2% higher than in 2021. Used car prices were up 28%. Electricity costs are up an average of 9%, and piped gas is up 24%.
Bloomberg economists recently advised Americans to budget an extra $5,200 in 2022 in comparison to 2021 “for the same consumption basket.”
Georgia Representative Austin Scott stated, “Fuel prices contribute to rising food costs because farmers and truckers need diesel to operate and transport supplies. Our reliance on foreign oil directly impacts our grocery bills I’m tired of the administration blaming inflation on the war in Ukraine when prices skyrocketed day one when Biden took office.” The fact is that U.S. inflation spiked in early 2021 at almost precisely the same moment that Biden signed his massive $1.9 trillion Covid “relief bill.”
I believe both the 8.9% inflation rate and the extra $5,200 for this year are very low estimates of what we consumers will actually be paying for the next two years under this administration.
If this what the Biden/Harris campaign meant by “Build Back Better,” many folks long for the days of low inflation and energy independence of the “Make America Great Again” era.
