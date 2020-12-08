Editor:
Regarding the letter to the editor comparing driving drunk and killing someone with not wearing a mask. I heard a lot of insensitive comments since my sister was killed by a drunk driver and this one is right at the top of the list. All it does is put the crime of driving drunk into an excuse for killing someone.
For years MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — has tried to dispel this myth. The message is IF YOU ARE GOING TO DRINK DON’T DRIVE because once you get into the vehicle you are considered a risk to everyone on the road. If you kill someone while driving drunk it is not an accident it is a car collision that took someone’s life and yes you feel guilty unless you have no feelings at all.
It is also NOT unintentional. Once you get behind the wheel you are intentionally putting human life at risk. That’s why it is recommended you not drink and drive — you do not make good choices when you are under the influence of alcohol or any other mood altering substance.
To anyone reading this who has lost a loved one to a drunk driver, I understand how you feel and how long it takes to grieve the loss. To the person who wrote this letter who is an M.D., I can provide you with literature regarding drunk driving and support groups for people who drive drunk or who have been affected by drunk driving. It is important for people in the medical profession in particular to have a much better education and understanding of the disease of chemical dependency and drunk driving than what has been portrayed in this letter.
Please feel free to contact me for educational resources or if you need to talk to someone about your loss — kellen972@gmail.com.
Kathy Clawson, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!