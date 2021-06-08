Editor:
In the United States, during the war years of WWII, a great deal was asked of the American citizens. What a time it was. 50 million men had registered for the draft and 10 million men ended up serving. In addition, about 400,000 women served in the Armed Forces. Serving in the military was making the ultimate sacrifice to put your life on the line to preserve our nation. That is only part of the story.
The American home front was dramatically affected by what the government asked of them. As men left the workforce, women stepped up and filled those jobs. The familiar “Rosie the Riveter” is the well-known example. The immediate demand for the implements of war and the goods and foods required to feed those in the military demanded that the supplies that would normally be in American homes would be going to the government. The privations were accepted because everyone knew that it was contributing to an American victory. Tires and gasoline were rationed. Fats, pots and pans, and rubber from homes was donated back to the government to help the cause. Recipes like “War Cake” were created because they didn’t need eggs, milk, and were nearly fat-free. People created “Victory Gardens” to supplement the foods at their own tables. People bought billions of dollars’ worth of war bonds. All the sacrifices were seen as a way to support the war effort. Patriotism. One definition if you Google the word is “Respect for the country’s flag, a desire to see your nation succeed, and a deep, abiding love of your country are all patriotic expressions, but being patriotic doesn’t mean you think your country’s perfect — just that you love it.”
We have had a year of fighting a war against Covid-19. We have been asked to make a few sacrifices for the benefit of the nation. Wearing a mask was a minuscule sacrifice for the good of the nation. We have been asked to arm ourselves with a vaccine to defeat this enemy. A victory against this enemy would bring back jobs, strengthen the economy, and save the lives of our fellow citizens. I believe a true patriot recognizes that those insignificant sacrifices are the very least we can do in this war.
Becky Orahood, Payson
