I am fairly thick-skinned and not easily offended. However a frequent contributor, a Mr. Quinn, has insulted me so often I must respond.
In each of his letters he has called all who disagree, unintelligent, uneducated, and ill informed. This from a man who holds the Regan administration responsible for our current economic woes. Was he not informed that Ronald Reagan left office in 1989? That six subsequent administrations have had 33 years to correct any policy mistakes made in that era?
In another missive he equates the American flag with the white robes of Klansmen. I lack the intelligence to grasp the concept. Perhaps the wise and mighty Quinn can explain it.
In his latest diatribe he compares Donald Trump to Hitler. When an attack starts that way the ensuing argument is likely to be fatuous. Quinn does not disappoint. He calls Trump a dictator while ignoring the gross abuse of power by the Biden/Harris administration.
He speaks of THE BIG LIE, that only foolish people believe. Is that the lie we heard for two years, that Trump was elected with the help of Putin?
He asserts that we are too childish to accept reality. Now I accept the reality that President Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline and cut domestic oil production. He then started buying Russian oil, thus financing Putin’s war machine.
(1) comment
Here is a couple of other realities:
There is a Russian oil buying ban put on by Biden last week.
And Russian oil accounts for 3% of our purchases, when we were purchasing it......
