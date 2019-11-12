Editor:
I am sure that when decisionmakers decide to relocate they consider various factors, such as climate, quality of schools, population size, and more recently, availability of internet and cell phone services.
Last week we had two multiple hour interruptions in both of those services — on Thursday and Sunday. How many such interruptions have we experienced in the past three to five years?
If I were a decisionmaker, I would wonder about how effective my business could be if it were subject to such internet outages, that might even cause the business to close its doors. And, what about the safety factor when cell phones don’t work?
I would think decisionmakers would be more interested in the redundancy of such services rather than in the availability of a splash pad which would only be in use two to three months a year and only by small children who would probably be just as happy in a sprinkler or wading pool in their backyard.
Payson is not a rich town. We need to consider our options and priorities, and hopefully use some common sense.
Nancy Auner, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!