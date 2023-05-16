Invasion of the nation-snatchers

By the time this letter is published, the May 11 illegal onslaught/invasion/destruction of America will be in irreversible full swing, when Title 42 (Google it) is gone, courtesy of the Joe Biden handlers.
Why “handlers?” A Rasmussen reports poll revealed that 55% of respondents believe “others are making decisions for him behind the scenes.” Not even 4/10 said he’s “really” doing his work.
About a million invaders will be rushing in, overwhelming the beleaguered Border Patrol and the absurd 1,500 military troops the Joe Handlers are sending to help “process asylum seekers.” Tens of millions will then follow.
Columnist Wayne Allyn Root likens it to “the fall of Saigon” – a horror I’m old enough to remember.
“If Russia or China were at our southern border with 1 million troops ready to attack on May 11, wouldn’t you be scared to death? Wouldn’t you expect the media to report on it? Well, we are being attacked by an army of a million foreign invaders – made up of illegal aliens, criminals released from prisons all over the world, drug traffickers, terrorists and even thousands of Chinese military-age males. Is anyone asking why Chinese military-age males are here? How did they get out of compulsory military service in China? How did they get here? Who paid for this long, expensive journey? Why would China pay for them to mass at our border? Are these spies? Is this a stealth Chinese invasion of America? May 11 is just days away. Yet no one seems too concerned. The media are covering it up like it’s a rigged election, or proof of corruption on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Tyrants never give up their emergency powers. But this time Biden (handlers) did. By letting the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expire on May 11, it automatically ended Title 42, which automatically killed the case in front of the Supreme Court. Which automatically allowed the invasion of America on May 11.”
How are these millions of wannabe welfare-suck invaders and military-age foreigners going to improve the quality of life and freedoms of American citizens and legal immigrants? The Biden puppeteers linked to the World Economic Forum that promotes “You will own nothing and you will be happy” in your 15-minute cities (Google it) have planned this, and for you to pay for it.
Meanwhile, the Gila County Democrats still proudly display a “Welcome Biden Harris” sign at their headquarters.
