Lots of disputed facts being posted in the Roundup opinion section these days about politics.
Allow your’s truly to submit a few irrefutable facts:
Not one Democratic politician is under investigation for voter fraud by any law enforcement or government agency.
Not one Democrat has refused to appear before a Congressional Committee.
Hillary never invoked the Fifth Amendment.
Out of the 907 people criminally charged for the Jan. 6th attack on our Capitol, not one is affiliated with any Democrat organization or politician.
Biggs and Gosar have refused to testify before the Jan. 6th Committee.
Mrs. Clarence Thomas, Ginny, personally contacted 20 Arizona Republican politicians to try to overturn the election.
Republican Rusty Bowers did testify before the Jan. 6th Committee that Trump and Rudy pushed him to refuse to certify the election. Bowers was soundly defeated in the primary.
Republicans refused to support the only candidate brave enough to speak truth against Trump.
Every Arizona Republican candidate is an election denier.
Every Republican candidate is an anti-abortion advocate — even as over 55% of ALL Americans, including 66% of American women are pro-choice.
Not one Democrat has had their phone seized by the FBI.
Not one Democrat is being investigated for treason, possession of classified documents, or inciting a riot.
The AR-15 style rifle is similar to the M-16 our soldiers were issued in Vietnam.
No Democrats have tried to overturn the Second Amendment.
Wendy Rogers, with support from the Payson Tea Party, denied the Roundup writer Pete Aleshire his First Amendment “Freedom of the Press” right last week.
Donald Trump IS being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the State of Georgia, the Southern District of New York AG for myriad crimes.
From the results of the latest Republican primaries across America; it may not be a fact, but it is reasonable to assume that a majority of today’s Republican voters are not concerned about the lack of integrity, morals, nor honesty possessed by their candidates.
Of 50 senators none will cross McConnell.
Only two Republican Congress members spoke against Trump.
