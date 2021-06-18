Editor:
Last week I received a call from a woman whose grandchildren were forced to go into quarantine because of COVID-19. Although their parents had acted responsibly and gotten vaccines, the same was not true of a neighbor.
The neighbor was one of those who claimed that the pandemic was a “hoax.” Well, his child subsequently came down with COVID-19. Before you write that up to “karma,” keep in mind that this child played with countless others, putting them at risk, too!
How could anyone claiming to be an adult be so selfish as to put others at risk — including their own children — because they find COVID-19 inconvenient? It’s not a political football! It is life and death. How dare you “hoaxers” be so irresponsible.
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!