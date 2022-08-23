Republicans have chosen to lie and embellish to scare the American people.
Again.
Republican leadership made it clear last week they do not “Back the Blue” by needlessly attacking the FBI last week. Today it’s the IRS.
The Internal Revenue Service does not plan to use the nearly $80 billion it’s set to receive in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to hire 87,000 new agents to target middle class Americans — a claim widely circulated by Republican lawmakers and right-wing media personalities.
A sizable portion of the money will go toward improving taxpayer services and modernizing antiquated, paper-based IRS operations, according to Treasury and the IRS, in an effort to update an agency well documented as being chronically starved of resources for decades.
The agency also is planning on hiring auditors who can enforce the tax laws against HIGH-INCOME Americans and CORPORATIONS, not the middle class, along with employees to provide customer service to taxpayers. The majority of hires will fill the positions over a 10-year period of about 50,000 IRS employees on the verge of retirement, which will net about 20,000 to 30,000 workers, not 87,000.
The resources are designated to modernize the IRS will be used to improve taxpayer services — from answering the phones to improving IT systems — and to crack down on high-income and corporate tax evaders who cost the American people hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
Bringing IRS technology into the 21st century is long past due. Our technology system is over 60 years old, the oldest in government, and fuels both taxpayer frustration and government waste.
In typical fashion, Republicans have chosen to lie and embellish to scare the American people. There is no army of 87,000 new IRS agents. It’s entirely made up. The truth is that the Republican Party hollowed out the IRS and has repeatedly slashed its budget over the years. Rich tax cheats run wild, meanwhile the average American can’t even get someone from the IRS on the phone. The Inflation Reduction Act will restore the IRS so it actually works for the “American” people.
To weaken Republic institutions. Flood a country’s public square with raw sewage, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing so citizens no longer know what to believe.
The problem runs deeper than one man.
When did lying to become OK?
End this chaos.
The solution is election day, for moral Americans.
