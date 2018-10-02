Is this a Tea Party takeover?
Editor:
The last minute addition of Suzy Tubbs as a write-in candidate for the town council appears to be a thinly disguised effort to thwart an otherwise legitimate election between the two runoff candidates who spent the time, effort and money to gather more than 300 signatures, campaign extensively around town, and otherwise seek the legitimate vote of members of this community.
Looking at her “winning campaign team,” it is blatantly apparent that the Tea Party is behind this so-called candidate by diluting the vote and denying the community-chosen candidates their right to a two-way runoff.
This is about as sleazy as it gets in trying to control local politics.
Pat Edelen Smith
