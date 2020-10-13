Editor:
As a former mayor of Payson I have some experience in dealing with divided councils. It wasn’t always like that however.
The first council I was on in 1994 was a hoot. We debated then went for pizza and beer after a council meeting. But over time the town was divided and thus the council over growth.
But the vitriol I see now is pathetic. I was disappointed to see that Ms. Schinstock has withdrawn from the debate primarily due to the nastiness of her opponent and her supporters. She didn’t deserve the unfairness and bias.
I was a scrapper and took no crap on issues and I loved debating Jim White. When it became personal I took no crap there either.
Issues are what should be the focus and sadly those days seem to be gone and the gutter tactic of personal attacks prevails. I wish the best for Jolynn in the upcoming election.
Kenneth Murphy, Fort Worth, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!