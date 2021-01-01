Editor:
We are very appreciative of the Roundup article highlighting members of the Rim Country Camera Club presenting the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and Pine-Strawberry Food Bank each with a donation of $2,500. These donations were the culmination of months of concerted effort from many in our community.
It began with the R3C Board of Directors making a decision to move forward with the charity calendar project in the face of a developing pandemic, knowing that the challenges would be considerable given a downturn in the economy, local business closures and many people losing their jobs. The board weighed these factors, and ultimately decided that this year, more than ever, the need to support the local food banks was paramount.
Over the next several months the club forged ahead with the calendar project, securing commitment from the business community for advertising to cover production expenses; when it looked like we may not meet our goals, club members stepped up to “sponsor the sponsors” and made cash contributions to cover the printing costs.
The photographic community, too, did not disappoint submitting hundreds of quality photographs making the job of judging and selection a harder yet, fruitful labor. After layout, review, and easy order savings, the costs involved in printing and shipping were less than expected, enabling the club to carry-forward funding for next year’s calendar.
The local radio stations allowed club members a live forum to talk about the camera club and the annual Charity Calendar project.
Sales were unexpectedly brisk, with local business assisting with sales and club members working sales tables at the chamber of commerce and outdoor market. We sold out early and based on feedback from members and local businesses, could have sold even more!
The hard work by many club members, passion of the photographers, support of local business and ultimately the patrons who purchased the 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendar exemplifies the commitment, generosity and caring Rim Country residents espouse in the face of adversity.
It truly took a community to make the $5,000 donations a reality.
Karl Kjellstrom, president, Rim Country Camera Club
