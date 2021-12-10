I know our mayor appreciates the powers to direct leadership of our volunteer leadership. It is one way to ensure a more singular view of the future. It begs the question of what we will actually see.
Our population barely grew over the last decade while the county lost nearly four hundred. Our second home population grew while two major employers left looking for a workforce they couldn’t find here. Our main thoroughfare locks up at lunchtime and weekends and holidays. Our erstwhile “Main Street” is a somewhat amorphous transit between the highway and the park that looks more like an afterthought than the center of our town.
Finally, our population has a changing mix. Not color as your first thought may be. More rather the jobs.
We have already noted the limited workforce. Education, substance use, habit, attitude, availability all are kicking us in the head. Not as badly as when a small community that is land bound would rather be viewed as a bedroom community and second home market. When employment ignores high tech and goes for servicing a different community than themselves.
Tonto Basin will get its river crossing and landowners on the east side are dreaming of thriving communities. A lot of dust will be raised. Will pavement follow? How about easement requirements for development and code. Will bond issues pass?
Star Valley has already begun displacing the less able in low cost areas with upscale higher cost housing. Have many of us driven by the available candidates for upscaling in Payson? How many of us are living in a doublewide, if that? How many plans are in the minds of man for pulling down that A-frame for a new house to the new authorized height of 37 feet?
The bigger question is how each of these interests will cooperate? A good step was having a more representative pool of committee membership. A next one would be to see if interests more common to a geographical portion of our town are as well represented by an at-large elected council or by a regional, district membership.
We may be small but we have a wide world to deal with.
So, Mayor Morrissey, you may well see an improvement in council now that you are no longer a gatekeeper. The best charter mayors have always governed least.
