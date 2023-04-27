The latest trend of bashing our teachers and public schools has gained a lot of traction in the past few years. Why?
Historically, people trusted our education system. My parents always supported teachers when I was in trouble, always.
I was curious as to what happened, so I did some research. Guess what? It's money.
Charter school owners and investors are pushing their self-serving that public school teachers are grooming kids for who knows what, putting pornographic books in school libraries, and aren't qualified to teach. It's about the money. Many charter school owners are involved in politics and appoint lawmakers to their boards.
Parents are being scammed for money and votes by unethical players.
Most of you know one or more teachers and you know them to be dedicated, hard-working, and honest.
Teachers are not in the profession for money... obviously; and they're too busy to be active in politics, so their stories are not being heard.
Politicians have time, aides, and vested donors urging them to undermine trust in good teachers and institutions.
Before dismissing my post, please do your own research.
Ask yourself why these dedicated professionals are suddenly under such negative scrutiny. What has changed since you left school?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!