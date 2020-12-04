Editor:
In September, an article in The New York Times described Navid Keshavarz-Nia as “always the smartest man in the room” for his work in cyber security and technical counterintelligence. His expertise has been used by the CIA, the FBI, U.S. military counterintelligence, and the Department of Homeland Security.
Mr. Keshavarz-Nia recently declared in a sworn affidavit that there is overwhelming irrefutable evidence of fraud and he has high confidence that hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump were transferred to Joe Biden. In order to maintain faith in the integrity of our elections, it seems that the smart thing to do now is to listen to the “smartest man in the room” and have a thorough investigation of all claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Shirley Davis, Payson
Navid is a pal of Sidney Powell, the attorney that was so far out that Giuliani fired her. No reputable news outlet calls this guy "the smartest man in the room". Only a few of his friends. Twitter now posts disclaimers for fake news stories. The Roundup would be wise to do the same.
