Jack’s back!
Editor:
Anyone who remembers the Oaks restaurant or the Saturday night “bring your own wine” events at the Small Café will be thrilled to know that Chef Jack Etter is teaming up with Chef Mensur Duzic to open Duza’s Kitchen at 703 W. Main St.
Jack was trained by European chefs at Valley resorts including The Biltmore. He was often greeted with applause when he ventured into the dining rooms here in Payson.
Chef Duzic’s awesome gourmet Food Court at Phoenix Children’s Hospital was a fabulous place for anyone to stop by for lunch. His ServeSafe Certification will ensure that customers will be able to dine there with complete confidence in the manner in which their food is prepared. Few restaurants, if any, in Payson can offer that. The ServeSafe exam is so rigorous that many cannot pass it.
The fact that this culinary duo is back in Payson at the soon to open Duza’s Kitchen on Main Street is HUGE for Payson. We will now have a spectacular menu to impress our friends and visiting relatives with. You’ve got to check out what these guys can do.
David Robertson, Star Valley
