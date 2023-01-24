Editor:
Uh oh ...
It appears Japan has joined Pete Aleshire’s reviled “anti-vax conspiracy theorists.”
Launching an official investigation into the unprecedented numbers of people dying after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, researchers there are investigating the mechanisms by which experimental mRNA jabs could be causing deaths and severe adverse reactions.
Hiroshima University School of Medicine Prof. Masataka Nagao announced that autopsies on bodies of vaccinated persons showed them to be mysteriously warm, with some almost 100 degrees F. “The body temperatures of the corpses were abnormally high when the police performed the autopsy,” Nagao declared. “They were 33 or 34 degrees Celsius (91-93ºF).”
Nagao’s research team found there were significant changes to the genetic makeup of vaccinated autopsied patients’ immune systems.
Dermatology expert Prof. Shigetoshi Sano of the Kochi University School of Medicine discussed discovering spike proteins at the site of skin lesions and other skin problems on patients who were vaccinated. “The spike protein derived from the vaccine was found in the skin,” Sano explained. “Spike proteins are locally suppressing the immune system,” Sano told reporters. “As a result, the spike proteins facilitate in reactivating the herpes virus.”
The process of the spike proteins degrading in the immune system stimulates strong inflammation throughout the body that also leads to dangerous blood clots, Sano explained. “The function of the spike proteins to produce adverse reactions causes the formation of blood clots. And even worse, spike proteins can also locally induce systemic inflammation.”
Agreeing that a suppressed immune system makes someone more vulnerable to infection, Sano went on to say, “I don’t know if I should say this, but it has been found that vaccinated people are more likely to get coronavirus than unvaccinated people.”
“Sometimes, things that are not good are introduced into the human body. Covid vaccination may cause our overall immune system to fail to fight against such bad things,” he warned.
Kyoto Univerisity Prof. Emeritus Dr. Masanori Fukushima slammed Japan’s Ministry of Health for refusing to halt its Covid vaccination program, citing data showing a number of adverse reactions and deaths stemming from the jab.
“People are already doing research all over the world,” Fukushima told health ministers during a conference in December. “Japan’s prestige is at stake. You have vaccinated so many ordinary citizens. Yet only 10% of the members of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, who are pushing the vaccine on the public have been vaccinated. Why?”
Tina Terry
(1) comment
First she references an unknown doctor from Australia last week...
Now Tina's found a couple of doctors from Japan.
No Mayo docs...no legitimate sources...
Why does the Roundup continue to print Tina's conspiracy theories about the Covid vaccine?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!