Editor:
Many thanks to all who came Sunday to hear live jazz music, the artists who performed, and the staff at the Community Presbyterian Church who hosted the performance.
The fans and patrons who support jazz in Payson are among the most savvy people in the musical arts, especially jazz, America’s only original musical art form.
I enjoyed immensely playing with pianist Beth Lederman, vocalist and saxophonist Donna Wilde, and bassist Mike King, who are superb masters of their instruments, and wonderful individuals.
Thanks to them, and everybody who came and made Sunday a great day for jazz.
Gerry Reynolds
