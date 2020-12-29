Editor:
The Dr. title is Jill Biden’s choice, not ours.
Although I have a Ph.D. degree in science, I rarely used the title “Dr.” during my days on college faculties, and have not used it at all since retirement. The term Ph.D. stands for doctorate of philosophy. Although these degrees require a lot of hard work to obtain, most of them, Jill Biden’s no doubt included, have little or nothing to do with philosophy. Furthermore, the title Dr. most commonly refers to a medical doctor. For these reasons the use of the title Dr. among Ph.D.s is an individual choice. While I, and many other Ph.D.s, prefer not to be called Doctor, I am fully supportive of those who do, including Jill Biden if that is her choice. And since it seems to be, the press and the public should get off her case about it. We will have many more important things to deal with in the post-Trump era than how our First Lady is to be addressed.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
