Jan. 22 marks the 48th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, that legalized abortion nationwide. That which was supposed to be “safe, legal, and rare” has taken over 62 million lives since the 1973 ruling.
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center will once again host its annual March for Life sign waving on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. until noon. The public is invited. We will stand with our pro-life signs on the sidewalks along both sides of Highway 87, from the Sawmill Shopping Center all the way to Bonita Street. Parking will be available at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, and at the east end of the Sawmill Shopping Center. Signs will be available at both locations.
Please bring your own signs. They should be positive, life-affirming, and brief, written in bold letters. We know a young pregnant woman who is undecided about having an abortion may see our signs. She needs encouragement to come to New Beginnings for help, not condemnation. We reflect the Love of Jesus Christ to everyone who walks through our doors. It isn’t necessary that everyone has a sign. Simply standing next to someone with a pro-life sign shows you stand up for innocent life.
Payson’s March for Life 2021 memorializes the precious lives lost to abortion. We also give tribute to the overwhelming number of courageous and faithful citizens in our community who have demonstrated a loving regard for the unborn and their precious families, and who have prevented the deaths of innocent unborn children through their selfless donations of time, talents, and finances. Payson’s March for Life 2021 also commends our citizens who have stepped forward and stood in the gap to save every child possible through adoption of babies and children.
More and more people understand that abortion terminates the life of an innocent human being, and the good news is that the abortion rate in the U.S., and in the state of Arizona, has been steadily declining.
Please be a voice for those who have no voice. For more information, call 928-474-7466 or email beginningspayson@gmail.com
Anita Christy, executive director, New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center
