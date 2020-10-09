Editor:
I am the mother of Jolynn Schinstock. This letter is not to condemn anyone or to try and sway people’s votes — just vote for the candidate that you feel will best serve Payson and its citizens.
Having said that, I would like to applaud my daughter and let everyone know I am extremely proud of her. I am proud of the way she has stayed true to her core Christian beliefs and to herself. I am proud of the way she has conducted herself throughout this campaign, even with the negative things said about her. I am proud of the way she did not reduce herself to mudslinging during the campaign debate and that she only addressed the issues as they were presented.
I am sad that her opponent felt the need to deviate from their agreement to take the high road during the campaign process and to focus on qualifications and experience. I felt there was no need for drama during the debate especially since Jolynn’s husband (Mike), her daughters (Alyssa and Jenna) and I were in attendance. My daughter adhered to that agreement and did not act inappropriately. I think it says a lot about her character. She leads by example.
Jolynn has a servant’s heart and always has, even as a young girl. She is honest, ethical, kind, smart, caring but neither is she perfect as none of us are. She will fight for what she feels is right but also has the grace and dignity to concede to the majority. She will never be disrespectful or rude to someone just because she doesn’t agree with them. She will represent the people in Payson to the best of her ability when elected to this non-partisan seat on the council.
As her mother, I am sad to see the derogatory remarks made about her on social media and have yet to understand why it is necessary. The remarks are made by people who do not even know her, her heart or her passion to serve. These remarks are not only hurtful to me but to Jolynn and her family as well, as her heart is not hardened nor calloused.
Regardless if you vote for Jolynn, I respect your decision. What bothers me are the derogatory remarks and verbal accusations towards her. I believe my mother said it best — “If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all” as well as “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” I think we could all use a little of that right now.
If you want someone who is honest, ethical, kind, caring, respectful of others, can get a dime out of a penny, knows how to research and is a problem solver, then Jolynn Schinstock is the candidate for you.
Rea Myers
