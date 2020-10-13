Editor:
I am pleased Jolynn Schinstock will not participate in a second debate. I watched the debate between Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock, gathering a great deal of information about the candidates. Both candidates had prepared well and communicated clearly. I was able to decide my support will go to Jolynn based on her ideas, very strong background in organizational management, processes including budgets and her ethics.
In addition, Deborah’s negativity and inappropriateness at the end helped me to determine that I will not support her.
My husband has lived in Payson for 20 years, I’ve lived here for 10 years. We both love our town, supporting our community through volunteering and want our community to be stronger. This will come as we truly have cooperation, transparency and show respect for all.
Gayle Paulus, Payson
