Editor:
We lost a giant last week. I join millions of women, men and children around the world as we grieve her passing.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a shining light, a champion whose life was dedicated to the radical principle our country was founded on — that we are ALL created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights. Justice Ginsburg was a defender of justice, a trailblazer for women, and an American icon. She was a tireless fighter for gender equality, and it was her dedication and brilliance as a young lawyer for the ACLU that guaranteed equal protection under the law regardless of race or gender. Her work as an attorney and later as a remarkable judge and Supreme Court justice created a legacy for equality unlike any other.
It is heartless and shameful that Mitch McConnell could not wait one hour to announce he was going to force through a vote to confirm a Trump nominee. This is a direct contradiction to the stand he took four years ago. When Justice Antonin Scalia died in an election year, McConnell argued against even holding a hearing for a replacement, stating voters should decide which presidential candidate should pick the next justice. Republican senators (Lyndsey Graham,Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, David Perdue and many others), have mimicked such contradictory statements. Mitch McConnell Republicans have twisted precedent to support partisan politics.
We are better than this, America. Let us wait to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court by the newly elected president, thus honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final request and according her the respect she deserves.
Penny Navis-Schmidt LCSW
